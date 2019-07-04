SAN FRANCISCO
Report: Univision may be shopping for buyer
A report says Spanish-language television network Univision could be considering a sale from its private equity owners.
Univision confirmed it is "reviewing strategic options" and has hired outside advisers after a report in The Wall Street Journal said it was looking at options, including potentially a sale.
Univision competes with fellow Spanish-language network Telemundo in the U.S.
Private equity firm Saban Capital Group and other firms bought Univision in 2007. In 2016, Univision bought what was then known as Gawker Media, which included news sites Gizmodo and The Onion, for $135 million in an attempt to bring in young readers.
The plan did not pan out, and Univision sold the properties for an undisclosed price earlier this year.
LOS ANGELES
Car hits building, kills sleeping mom
Police say a mother sleeping in her bed with her daughter was killed when a car plowed into an apartment building in the South Los Angeles area.
KCBS-TV reports Los Angeles police say a car crashed into the building Wednesday, killing 45-year-old Nicole Marks.
Marks' 4-year-old daughter, who had been asleep in a bed with her, was hospitalized in stable condition.
Los Angeles Police Capt. Jon Pinto says the car hit the wall, which caused the fatal injury to the mother of four.
A 59-year-old woman who was behind the wheel and a 55-year-old man in the passenger seat of the car were taken to a hospital. Police say they were hurt, but not badly.
Investigators are looking into whether speed was a factor in the crash.
ENCINO
Trench collapse kills construction worker
Authorities say a worker repairing an underground sewer line at an Encino home died after the trench he was working in partially collapsed.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said firefighters who responded to the scene Wednesday found the worker buried chest high inside the construction trench.
It says firefighters had tried for about an hour to rescue the man from the 10-feet deep trench when he died.
Rescuers had to shore up both sides of the trench with plywood and lumber before they could recover the man's body. The man's identity and the name of his employer have not been released.
The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the work site.