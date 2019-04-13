SANTA ROSA
Part of stolen giant hammer artwork returned
Northern California authorities say that part of a giant hammer stolen last year has been returned.
The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa reports that a local attorney told Healdsburg police Thursday that someone had left the hammerhead portion on Sonoma County property owned by a client.
Santa Rosa attorney Izaak Schwaiger said his client wished to remain anonymous but asked him to "mediate the artwork's return."
The hammerhead weighs more than 200 pounds and is 6 feet tall. It disappeared in October.
Artist Doug Unkrey says the head needs refurbishing. He also needs the return of the 21-foot long redwood handle, or make a new one. The entire piece weighed about 800 pounds.
The art is valued at $15,000.
INDIO
Shower units catch on fire at Coachella
Southern California authorities say that two mobile shower units caught fire at the Coachella music and arts festival early Saturday.
Cal Fire Riverside said in a tweet that one unit was damaged and the other destroyed. There were no injuries reported.
The fire was reported shortly after 2 a.m.
The popular six-day festival spread over two weekends began Friday with performances by Childish Gambino, Janelle Monae and K-pop superstars Blackpink.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.