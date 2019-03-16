RIVERSIDE
Small plane crashes into backyard; pilot dies
A pilot has died after a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Southern California house.
A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the twin-engine Beechcraft BE50 crashed in Riverside shortly before noon Saturday after the pilot reported engine issues.
Riverside Fire Capt. Brian Guzzetta told the Press-Enterprise no one on the ground was injured and debris from the plane caused minor damage to nearby homes.
Guzzetta said the plane caught on fire, and the flames did not spread to the house.
FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said the plane was flying to the town of Apple Valley from Chino, located east of Los Angeles.
The National Transportation and Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE
Bear cubs found on highway may have been poached
Wildlife officials say they believe someone illegally separated two bear cubs from their mother and left the young animals along a Northern California highway.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says its investigators are processing evidence discovered with the cubs March 9 along State Route 96.
Game wardens say they couldn't find the mother, so they took the cubs to be evaluated by wildlife veterinarians who determined they were healthy.
The cubs were then transferred to a rehabilitation facility in South Lake Tahoe.
Investigators from the department are seeking tips from the public. They said there are only a few hundred wildlife officers spread throughout California and they need help from residents to combat poaching.