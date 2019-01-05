WASHINGTON
Former defense chief Brown dies at 91
Harold Brown, who as defense secretary in the Carter administration championed cutting-edge fighting technology during a tenure that included the failed rescue of hostages in Iran, has died at age 91.
Brown died Friday, said the Rand Corp., the California-based think tank which Brown served as a trustee for more than 35 years. His sister, Leila Brennet, said he died at his home in Rancho Santa Fe, California.
Brown was a nuclear physicist who led the Pentagon to modernize its defense systems with weapons that included precision-guided cruise missiles, stealth aircraft, advanced satellite surveillance and improved communications and intelligence systems. He successfully campaigned to increase the Pentagon budget during his term, despite skepticism inside the White House and from Democrats in Congress.
SANTA CLARA
Police kill man shooting inside gas station
Authorities in northern California say police officers killed a heavily armed man who was firing his gun inside a gas station convenience store.
In a news release, Santa Clara police say a 55-year-old man was shooting his gun "indiscriminately" in the parking lot and store Saturday morning. Authorities say initial reports indicated there were several victims.
Captain Wahid Kazem says responding officers heard the gunshots, entered the store and shot the suspect, who died at the scene. No one else was injured.
Investigators say that prior to the shooting, the man had set a fire inside the Cupertino gas station convenience store cashier kiosk where he worked. Authorities have not released the man's name, but they say he is from San Jose.
PRIMM, Nev.
9-vehicle crash on I-15 injures 2
Authorities say at least two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash involving two tractor-trailer rigs and seven passenger vehicles on southbound Interstate 15 about 44 miles southwest of Las Vegas.
The crash Saturday near Primm along the California-Nevada line shut down the freeway for hours and backed up traffic for miles.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka told newslv3.com that initial reports indicated the crash occurred when a semi failed to stop in time as troopers slowed I-15 traffic at Jean south of Las Vegas because of report of a suicidal person in California.
Officials advised drivers leaving Las Vegas for Southern California to take Interstate 11 to southbound U.S. 95 to westbound Interstate 40.
FRESNO
Police fatally shoot armed man in standoff
Police in Fresno have fatally shot a man armed with an ax during a standoff that lasted several hours at an apartment complex.
Deputy Police Chief Pat Farmer said SWAT officers fired several "lethal and nonlethal rounds" at the 29-year-old man on Saturday. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
The Fresno Bee reports the standoff began around 5:30 a.m. after a woman called police, saying her brother was high on drugs and armed with an ax and a stun gun.
Lt. Michael Landon said the woman and several children later got out of the apartment safely, but the man refused to leave.
Landon said the man was also wanted on a warrant.