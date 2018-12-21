LOS ANGELES
Water main break submerges cars as people flee
A broken water main flooded the streets of a Los Angeles neighborhood Friday, forcing residents to flee their homes and submerging several vehicles.
The pipe ruptured before dawn, sending water gushing among homes in South Los Angeles, a few miles from downtown. Fire and utility crews were sent to the area, where water flowed for hours.
About 40 people were evacuated, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said. At one point, a woman fell into an unseen hole after stepping into the water during the evacuation.
The water department said the pipe, 24 inches (61 centimeters) in diameter, broke around 5 a.m. and shutting it down had to be done carefully to avoid damaging nearby pipes. The utility tweeted around 9 a.m. that the water flow had finally stopped.
Seventy-five customers lacked water service because of the leak, and some streets had to be closed, the utility said. Service was expected to be restored early Saturday, and crews will repair the street over the weekend, Shavely said.
MALIBU
Surfer dies during night session
A surfer has died during a night session on the Malibu coast.
Los Angeles County sheriff's Deputy Morgan Arteaga says deputies were called to Topanga Beach shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday and the man was later pronounced dead.
Arteaga says the death was due to a "medical episode" while surfing but there are no further details.
Much of the Southern California coast has been under a high surf advisory due to the latest in a series of large west-northwest swells.
The National Weather Service warned of strong rip currents that can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea.
The advisory is due to expire at noon Friday.
FALLBROOK
Deputy shoots bat-wielding suspect
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department says a deputy is OK after being attacked by a baseball bat-wielding suspect, who was shot.
The assault occurred early Friday morning in the community of Fallbrook.
Lt. Dave Perkins tells The San Diego Union-Tribune the suspect was taken to a hospital.
No further details have been released.