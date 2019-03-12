FRESNO
Goat thefts plague San Joaquin Valley
A rash of goat thefts is plaguing California's San Joaquin Valley.
The Fresno County sheriff's agricultural task force says there have been seven reports of goats being stolen between Jan. 9 and March 7.
In all, 61 goats worth $27,000 have been taken from private properties south.
Investigators say one of the most notable cases occurred last Thursday when members of the Kingsburg 4-H club had 11 goats stolen from a pasture on Fruit Avenue in Fresno.
During the weekend, owners recovered four of the goats found roaming a roadway in Selma.
SAN FRANCISCO
Teacher allegedly allowed classroom 'fight club'
A Northern California high school teacher allowed multiple "fight club"-type brawls during school hours in his classroom of a dozen students, authorities said Tuesday.
Federico Vargas, a 41-year-old special education teacher at Cloverdale High School in Sonoma County, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of five counts of endangering a child and 13 counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.
Cloverdale Police Sgt. Chris Parker said there were multiple fights on different days, with Vargas refereeing some of the mixed-martial arts type fighting. He said multiple students were injured, including one who needed medical attention.