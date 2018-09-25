SOUTH LAKE TAHOE
Ex-Humane Society boss guilty of embezzlement
The former executive director of the Lake Tahoe Humane Society has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from the nonprofit based in South Lake Tahoe.
El Dorado County prosecutors say 50-year-old Nichola "Nikki" Congero pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement as part of a plea deal that will see her serve six months in the county jail followed by four years' probation.
Prosecutors say she also agreed to repay $59,664 she allegedly took from the group to spend on herself.
The Tahoe Daily Tribune reports among other things she bought airline tickets and furniture for her home.
She was arrested in July in Knoxville, Tennessee following an 18-month investigation. She's been ordered to abstain from all forms of gambling and will be banned from working with any business that requires her to handle money.
Formal sentencing is set for Oct. 5.
YORK, Neb.
California couple gets probation in pot presents case
A California couple who said the marijuana they were hauling through Nebraska was intended for Christmas gifts have been given probation and conditional jail time.
York County District Court records say 71-year-old Barbara and 80-year-old Patrick Jiron were sentenced Monday to three years' probation. They'll be supervised at their Clearlake Oaks, California, home by California authorities.
The judge also sentenced them to three 30-day jail stints that can be waived if they comply with probation terms.
When the Jirons were arrested Dec. 19, they said they didn't know it was illegal to transport marijuana through Nebraska. They told authorities the 60 pounds of pot was intended as presents for family in Vermont and Massachusetts.
Each pleaded no contest to possession of more than a pound of marijuana.
LOS ANGELES
Deputy wounded, suspect killed in shooting
A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was shot and wounded and a suspect was killed when an altercation erupted during an investigation of a suspicious vehicle in East Los Angeles.
The Sheriff's Department says three people were in the vehicle when two deputies approached around 11:26 p.m. Monday.
One occupant began fighting with a deputy and pulled out a handgun.
The department says that as the two fought over the gun, the other deputy fired. The suspect was struck in the torso and died at the scene.
The deputy involved in the fight was wounded in the right forearm and was hospitalized in stable condition.
The other two occupants of the vehicle were detained.
Last week, two deputies were wounded in an East LA gunbattle with a gang member.