SAN FRANCISCO
EPA given 90 days to justify use of pesticide
A federal appeals court has given the Environmental Protection Agency 90 days to justify why a widely used but dangerous pesticide should stay on the market.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday issued the order at the request of a coalition of farmworker and environmental groups. The attorneys general for several states, including California, Washington, New York and Massachusetts, joined the case.
The groups sued after then-EPA chief Scott Pruitt reversed an Obama-era effort to ban chlorpyrifos, which is widely sprayed on citrus fruit and other crops.
Last summer, a three-judge panel of the court ordered the EPA to ban all sales of the pesticide. The court decided to reconsider that ruling with a slate of 11 judges, and those judges Friday gave the EPA three months to respond to the plaintiffs' objections.
SAN FRANCISCO
Teen swept out to sea while boogie boarding
Rescuers Friday ended a two-day search for an 18-year-old who was swept out to sea while boogie boarding with friends at a beach south of San Francisco.
Friends and family identified the teen as high school senior Naphtali Moimoi, a football player from Hayward who was on a trip to Half Moon Bay with friends during spring break, KRON-TV reported.
Moimoi's friends called 911 Thursday afternoon after seeing the teen's boogie board pop out of the water and then spotting him face down and unresponsive in the water, San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Rosemerry Blankswade said.
Authorities dispatched two helicopters and boats on Thursday and sent another crew out Friday. But they called off the search because of low visibility, rough waters and the "lack of any confirmed sightings that would lead us to believe he is still in the area," Blankswade said.
NEW ORLEANS
Harris: Close the teacher pay gap
Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris has made a brief appearance in New Orleans, repeating her call for tax credits for working families and a nationally funded teacher pay raise.
Harris, a senator from California, was addressing a Friday luncheon at the regional conference for Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Harris is a member of the international service organization.
She said that, as president, she would make "the first federal investment in closing the teacher pay gap in this country."
That gap, she said, amounts to about $13,500 between teachers and similarly educated college graduates.
Harris also called again for repeal of the 2017 Republican tax cut bill.