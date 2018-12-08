CHICO
Feds: Fire victims awaiting inspection won't lose aid
Federal officials say survivors of a deadly Northern California wildfire will not lose disaster assistance if they are unable to get their homes inspected in the next month.
Kevin Hannes, of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Saturday that he wanted to dispel a rumor that Butte County residents would lose benefits if their homes don't receive a FEMA inspection within 30 days.
Hannes spoke alongside Sheriff Kory Honea at a news conference at a disaster recovery center in Chico.
Hannes says many residents also mistakenly believed they needed a verification letter from a government official if their property is still inaccessible.
Some may have gotten a denial letter because more information about their insurance is needed.
Residents should call 1-800-621-3362 to request a FEMA inspector, not the sheriff's office.
VISALIA
Teacher accused of cutting boy's hair pleads not guilty
A California high school teacher pleaded not guilty to several charges of child cruelty and battery after she allegedly forced a haircut on one of her students, authorities said.
Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said in a news release Friday that Margaret Gieszinger, 52, faces up to 3 years and 6 months in jail if convicted of all six counts.
Gieszinger pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released, said Stuart F. Anderson, a spokesman for the district attorney's office.
The science and chemistry teacher was arrested Wednesday after video posted to social media showed a student at University Preparatory High School in Visalia sitting in a chair as she cuts his hair.
In a video obtained by KFSN-TV, she is heard belting the "Star Spangled Banner" while cutting the boy's hair and tossing chunks behind her. After cutting the boy's hair, Gieszinger grabs at a girl's long hair before the students make a run for it out of the classroom, the video shows.
Anderson did not know the name of Gieszinger's attorney and it was not listed in electronic court records. The county public defender's office did not return an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.
She is due back in court later this month.
SAN FRANCISCO
Surfer dies after being pulled from beach
A surfer who was pulled from rough waves at San Francisco's Ocean Beach has died.
The city Fire Department said the man died at the hospital Friday despite several attempts by bystanders and rescue crews to revive him.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports the Fire Department made three surf rescues between Thursday and Friday.
The National Weather Service had issued an advisory during the same period warning of up sneaker waves that could swell up to 10 feet and sweep swimmers out to sea.
Forecasters expect milder waves measuring 4 to 5 feet this weekend.