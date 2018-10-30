SACRAMENTO
Audit: State paid $4B in questionable claims
California paid at least $4 billion over four years in questionable Medi-Cal premiums and claims because it failed to follow up on eligibility discrepancies, according to an audit released Tuesday.
From 2014 through 2017, more than 450,000 people marked as eligible for Medi-Cal in the state's system were listed as ineligible in county systems, the California auditor's office said. Half of those discrepancies persisted for more than two years.
"Some eligible individuals may have encountered unnecessary hardship and been inappropriately denied services," said a summary that accompanied the report.
More than 13 million Californians are enrolled in Medi-Cal, which provides low-income residents with services including general health care, emergency services, dental work and mental health and substance abuse treatments.
PLEASANTON
Mountain lion caught with high-tech help
A mountain lion roaming the parking lot of a busy office complex in the eastern San Francisco Bay suburbs has been tranquilized and removed with some high-tech help.
Police in Pleasanton and California Department of Fish and Wildlife officers used a drone with thermal imaging cameras to track the puma, which appears to be about a year old and healthy at about 80 pounds. It took four tranquilizer darts to bring him down.
Fish and Wildlife Lt. Clayton Garrett said they were in a hurry to get the job done so that the animal could be released in a more suitable wilderness area.
He said what they didn't want is for him to wake up while they're driving him out to a safer spot.
PASADENA
Suspicious object was container for drugs
An investigation of a Southern California bomb scare took an unusual turn with an arrest for misdemeanor drug violations.
The arrest stemmed from a suspicious object found on a U-Haul truck in Pasadena Monday evening. A bomb squad was summoned, the area was evacuated and traffic was halted at the north end of State Route 110 and on a Metro commuter Line.
The object turned out to be an empty cylindrical plastic container affixed to the truck by magnets.
Pasadena police say the investigation led to Theodore Bancarz, who returned the truck to U-Haul.
Police say Bancarz told investigators he used the container to hide drugs and paraphernalia while driving. Police say a similar container with drugs and paraphernalia was found in his Glendale home.