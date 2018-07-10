MORGAN HILL
Fire burns buildings, kills 4 horses
Authorities say a wind-whipped brushfire in the San Francisco Bay Area has burned at least three buildings and killed four horses.
The fire in Morgan Hill broke out Tuesday afternoon and spread rapidly. State fire officials say the 50-acre blaze is about 65 percent contained after burning three outbuildings, including barns. No homes have been damaged.
Firefighters are battling a second wildfire a few miles away in San Jose.
The blaze in Santa Teresa County Park had burned about 100 acres and was mostly contained by Tuesday evening.
No homes are threatened but authorities say the park, an IBM facility and a girl's ranch were evacuated.
Fire officials are predicting a bad fire season for California. Wildfires fueled by tinder-dry brush already have burned dozens of homes.
LOS ANGELES
Observatory evacuated during park wildfire
Authorities say more than 2,000 people have been evacuated from the famous Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and its surrounding park because of a wildfire.
The blaze erupted Tuesday afternoon on the hillsides of Griffith Park near the Hollywood Hills.
Fire officials say the fire damaged some cars parked in area but nobody was hurt.
The blaze has burned about two dozen acres of dry brush but its forward spread is stopped and crews have it nearly surrounded. Water-dropping helicopters are aiding firefighters on the ground.
At its peak, the fire sent up a huge plume of smoke visible throughout the city.
FRESNO
Man arrested after toddler fatally shoots self
A California man has been arrested on suspicion of leaving a loaded gun unsecured before a 2-year-old boy fatally shot himself.
The Fresno Bee reports 35-year-old Oscar Ramos was arrested Monday for investigation of criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.
Police say the toddler, Jace Alexander, shot himself in the head in Ramos' home on Saturday and later died at a hospital.
Ramos was not related to the boy but shared the home with the child's father, who was not there at the time.
California law requires guns to be stored in a locked location, with failure to do so possibly punishable by up to three years in prison.
It was not immediately clear if Ramos has an attorney.
RAMONA
Hairless bear growing new fur
A black bear that lost its fur to a severe case of mange is recovering at a Southern California wildlife care facility.
An official of The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center in Ramona tells The San Diego Union-Tribune that the bear named Eve was almost entirely hairless when she arrived from Northern California late last year.
Matthew Anderson says that after a great deal of blood work, biopsies, skin treatments and medication Eve is finally clear of mange and is growing more and more hair each day, although an inflammatory skin infection continues.
The bear has also gained 73 pounds since its arrival and is active. The center hopes she can one day be returned to the wild.