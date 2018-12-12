LOS ANGELES
Man sues airline after finger caught in seat armrest
A man is suing after he says one of his pinky fingers was caught in an airline armrest mechanism for nearly an hour during a flight to Los Angeles.
City News Service reports Stephen Keys has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against both American Airlines Inc. and SkyWest Airlines Inc., alleging negligence.
A representative for American, which has a flying agreement with SkyWest, referred all comment to SkyWest, which said, "We worked with our partner American to reach out to Mr. Keys regarding his bruised finger and look forward to swiftly resolving this matter. Due to the ongoing litigation, we cannot comment further."
The complaint says the injury to his finger left Keys unable to perform such previously routine tasks as driving and playing with his children. It says Keys experienced weeks of intense pain and severe emotional distress.
SAN FRANCISCO
Man charged with stealing FBI vehicle, body armor
Federal prosecutors have charged a man who allegedly broke into an FBI storage facility in San Francisco, stole body armor and drove off in an unmarked FBI car that he used to go joyriding.
Federal officials say 30-year-old Angelo Valdez illegally entered the FBI storage facility on Oct. 22 and spent about half an hour inside a crisis negotiation van before turning his attention to an unmarked SUV he drove out of the facility.
The Mercury News reports federal prosecutors in court records say the next day a jogger saw the vehicle smashing into random objects in Golden Gate Park. An officer tried to arrest Valdez but he ran away.
Authorities say Valdez was wearing the body armor when U.S. Park Police arrested him two days later.
It was not immediately clear if Valdez has an attorney.