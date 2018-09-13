SANTA CLARITA
Coach arrested on molestation charge
A basketball coach who worked at several Southern California high schools has been arrested on suspicion of molesting eight children he coached.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Jeremy Haggerty was arrested Thursday for allegedly molesting the children while working in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Investigators say the incidents date back to 2008 and there may be other alleged victims.
Haggerty remains jailed. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.
LOS ANGELES
Officials back monument status for Times buildings
Three buildings the Los Angeles Times occupied for decades in downtown Los Angeles are getting closer to be granted historic cultural monument status.
The Times reported Wednesday that the city staff will support the proposal when the Cultural Heritage Commission meets next week to consider the issue.
The Office of Historic Resources says the buildings meet two of the required criteria for historic cultural monuments, including associations with figures in Los Angeles history and its architectural significance.
It could make it harder for current owner Onni Group to redevelop the former Times Mirror Square block if the application is approved by the City Council.
The Times moved its offices to El Segundo in July after Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong bought the newspaper.
NEW YORK
Qualcomm buying back $16B in stock shares
Qualcomm is buying back $16 billion of its own stock as part of a broader goal of repurchasing up to $30 billion of its shares.
Shares of Qualcomm Inc. rose $1.45, or 2 percent, to $73.20, before the opening bell Thursday. The stock is up about 10 percent this year.
The telecommunications equipment company, based in San Diego, said it expects to buy back an initial 178 million shares from Bank of America, Citibank, and Morgan Stanley & Co. The final figure will be determined during the transaction.
The company said it is on track to complete the majority of its broader repurchase program by the end of fiscal 2019.