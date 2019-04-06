INDIO
Worker dies in fall while setting up festival
A Coachella worker has died while setting up for the music and arts festival in the Southern California desert.
Goldenvoice, which puts Coachella in Indio each year, said in a statement the man was a lead rigger who died in a fall while working on a stage on festival grounds at the Empire Polo Club. The statement did not identify him by name but said he had been on the Coachella team for 20 years.
The six-day festival, spread over two long weekends, is scheduled to begin Friday.
The statement said all at Coachella are "grieving this loss." It said the worker was "doing what he loved."
Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Janelle Monae are among numerous acts to take to the Coachella stages this year.
LOS ANGELES
Bike-riding face slasher charged
A man who rode around on a bicycle with a knife and slashed the faces and necks of nine people in Los Angeles has been charged with multiple felonies.
The Los Angeles County district attorney's office says Friday that Lenrey Briones faces seven counts of aggravated mayhem, two counts of attempted aggravated mayhem and one count of attempted second-degree robbery. It's not known if the 19-year-old has an attorney.
Investigators say Briones left his victims, including a 13-year-old, with slashing wounds. One victim required 20 stitches. Stefany Coboz told KNBC-TV she received a deep gash under her ear, and the attacker turned and laughed as he rode away.
Prosecutors say in one instance, he tried to take a victim's purse.
He could face life in prison if convicted on all counts.
LOS ANGELES
LAPD to scrap crime date programs
A newspaper reports Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore plans to make changes to a controversial program that uses data to identify people who are most likely to commit violent crimes.
The Los Angeles Times said Friday that the move is a concession to criticism included in an audit and raised by privacy groups.
In a memo to the Police Commission, Moore detailed multiple changes in response to a 52-page audit by Inspector General Mark Smith.
Smith found that inconsistent criteria were used to label people as "chronic offenders." Smith also couldn't determine the overall effectiveness of a geographic component that tried to pinpoint the location of some property crimes.
Moore said the department will not use programs that fail to produce results and will strive to "identify new or emerging ideas that hold promise."