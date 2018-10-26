SACRAMENTO
State blasts Trump emissions rollback plan
California officials are blasting the Trump administration's plan to freeze vehicle emissions standards, saying it threatens public health and the environment.
The California Air Resources Board on Friday submitted more than 400 pages of analysis rejecting the administration's proposal and the research behind it.
The agency's executive officer, Richard Corey, writes that the administration's proposal "does not even accord with basic principles of reasoned decision-making and must be withdrawn."
California and the Obama administration agreed to national standards requiring the fleet of new automobiles to get 36 miles per gallon by 2025. That's 10 miles per gallon higher than the current requirement.
The Trump administration has proposed freezing the standards starting in 2021. Administration officials say it would lower vehicle prices and get safer cars on the road.
LONG BEACH
Virgin Orbit reaches launch system milestone
Southern California-based Virgin Orbit has reached a milestone in developing its airborne orbital launch system.
The company says this week it mated a LauncherOne rocket to a special Boeing 747 at Long Beach Airport and will soon begin a series of flights that will culminate with a drop test in which the booster will be released from beneath the jet's left wing.
The system is intended to carry small satellites into orbit.
Virgin Orbit is a sister company of Virgin Galactic, which is developing an air-launched rocket plane for carrying tourists on suborbital flights into space.
Virgin Orbit said it already has hundreds of millions of dollars worth of launches on contract for a wide range of customers including NASA and the U.S. Defense Department.
LOS ANGELES
FilmStruck streaming service shut down
The classic film-focused streaming service FilmStruck is shutting down after two years of operation. The service said Friday on its website that the last day of service will be November 29, and that it is no longer enrolling new subscribers.
The joint venture between Criterion Collection and Turner Classic Movies offered a rotating selection of classic and hard-to-find arthouse film fare. The site, launched in November of 2016, provided a niche alternative to Hulu and Netflix, both of which have been criticized for lacking older films in their catalogues.
The news was met with sadness among filmmaker and film fans online. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson tweeted that "FilmStruck was too good to last."
FilmStruck was owned and operated by Turner, a subsidiary of AT&T's WarnerMedia.