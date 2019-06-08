HANFORD
Warm weather to increase snowmelt, flooding risk
Forecasters say warming California weather will increase melting of the huge Sierra Nevada snowpack and raise water levels in many rivers and streams in the coming week.
The National Weather Service says this will heighten the risk of flooding in adjacent areas, including along the upper Merced River in Yosemite National Park.
Forecasters say nearby residents, hikers and campers should pay close attention to water levels and be ready to move to safety.
Experts warn that the rivers pose life-threatening dangers this time of year, running swift and so cold that exposure to the icy waters can lead to hypothermia in 15 minutes or less.
State officials said Friday there's potential for use of the reconstructed spillway at Oroville Dam. The spillway crumbled during heavy flows in 2017.
HEMET
Pilot killed in small plane crash
A pilot was killed in the crash of a light aircraft at a Southern California airfield.
The small plane ended up upside down in the accident Saturday morning at Hemet-Ryan Airport.
Hemet Fire Chief Scott Brown told The Press-Enterprise the pilot was taken to Hemet Valley Hospital, where the coroner was called.
The aircraft was identified as a twin-engine AirCam, classified as experimental and homebuilt from a kit.
SANTA ANA
Woman arrested in attempted kidnap of newborn
Southern California authorities say a woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after allegedly posing as a social worker and trying to convince a mother to hand over her newborn baby.
Santa Ana police said Saturday the 38-year-old woman was booked but her name won't be released because detectives are working with sheriff's departments in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties on possibly related investigations.
The mother told KABC-TV the woman came to her door Friday and told her she was there to take her 1-week-old baby into protective custody.
The mother refused and the woman threatened to return with sheriff's deputies. Family members recorded the woman on video as she left.
The woman turned herself into police after the video aired on TV.
CINCINNATI
Judge orders gorilla's return to zoo
A federal judge has again ordered a California group to return a male silverback gorilla to the Ohio zoo where he was born.
U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg ruled Friday in San Francisco that northern California's Gorilla Foundation must transfer 37-year-old Ndume to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Thursday.
Zoo officials sought to bring Ndume home after Koko, the gorilla famed for learning sign language, died last June and left Ndume by himself. He was loaned to the foundation in 1991 to be Koko's companion with the proviso he'd return to Cincinnati after her death.
The foundation argued as late as this week the transfer would harm Ndume. Zoo officials, animal rights groups and, most importantly, Seeborg disagreed.
Messages seeking comment with the foundation were left Saturday.