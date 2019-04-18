LOS ANGELES
Police nab scooter-riding Bay Area thieves
Police said Thursday that they've broken up a band of scooter-riding robbers from the San Francisco Bay Area who busted into 40 cars over the weekend in Los Angeles.
The thieves traveled to Hollywood and used ride-sharing scooters to hit dozens of cars near the tourist-heavy Hollywood and Highland intersection, site of the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Surveillance video of one of the thefts provided by LAPD shows a man ride a scooter to the back of a car, bust out its window, grab a bag inside and pass it to another man on a scooter before the two zip away.
Palka said such thefts are an ongoing issue and that thieves have been taking stolen items up to Oakland to sell them on the street.
Palka said five arrests have been made and that the LAPD and Oakland police have paired up on the ongoing investigation.
SAN FRANCISCO
Campy 'Beach Blanket Babylon' show to end
The campy "Beach Blanket Babylon" musical revue that has been a must-see for San Francisco tourists for 45 years is coming to an end.
Producer Jo Schuman Silver announced Wednesday the show's final performances will be on New Year's Eve.
The show spoofs political and pop culture and has characters in colorful costumes with massive hats, including one with San Francisco's skyline.
The show follows Snow White around the world as she searches for her Prince Charming. Along the way she encounters a line-up of political and pop culture characters. Recent highlights include Donald and Melania Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Vladimir Putin, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Oprah Winfrey.
Silver said the show is ending because he felt it was the right time and not for financial reasons.
There have been more than 17,000 performances since the show started in 1974 that have been seen by 6.5 million people, including Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, David Bowie, Liza Minnelli and Robin Williams.