SAN JOSE
District weighs plan for teacher housing
A Northern California school district has drafted a plan to convert schools into housing for area teachers amid soaring housing costs.
The East Bay Times reports Saturday that San Jose Unified's proposal to consider building housing on nine district-owned properties has drawn a backlash from area residents who want to preserve schools they say are the heart of their communities.
The district says it is struggling to find and retain teachers due to soaring housing costs and that teachers commute up to four hours a day to and from their schools.
District officials say they are looking at converting schools with declining enrollment or aging buildings and the district's offices. The schools would be moved to other sites.
A meeting to discuss the plan drew hundreds of residents this week.
SAN DIEGO
Church plans welcome statue for immigrants
A California church near the U.S.-Mexico border is planning to erect a hilltop welcome statue to send a message of hope to immigrants.
The Los Angeles Times reports Saturday that a 40-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) monument of Mary, mother of Jesus, that was inspired by the Statue of Liberty is planned for the parking lot of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in San Ysidro.
The statue will be named "Welcome the Stranger." Supporters are trying to raise $1 million to build it by early next year.
Bishop Robert McElroy of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego says the monument will serve as a reminder of immigrants' contributions to the United States.
Artist Jim Bliesner says he drew inspiration for the design from community members.