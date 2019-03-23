GORMAN
12 hurt in 50-car highway pileup
Authorities say several crashes involving about 50 vehicles on Interstate 5 north of Los Angeles have sent 12 people to the hospital.
The Grapevine section of the interstate was closed as emergency crews responded to the accidents Saturday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol's traffic incident website said the accidents occurred amid thick fog.
Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Ron Haralson said a dozen people were transported to the hospital. One was in critical condition, four others sustained minor injuries and seven more had minor injuries. The injured included a 21-month-old child and a horse in trailer that was rear-ended.
The Grapevine carries traffic over mountains between greater Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. The wrecks caused traffic on northbound and southbound lanes to back up for miles.
SAN FRANCISCO
Flights grounded by security lapse at airport
Security lines were closed and flights were temporarily grounded at a San Francisco International Airport terminal after a passenger passed a security checkpoint with a loaded gun magazine.
An airport duty manager said the lines were shut for nearly an hour and United Airline flights out of Terminal 3 were grounded Saturday morning as TSA officers looked for the passenger.
Bob Rotiski said the passenger who apparently had visited a shooting range packed a loaded magazine in his carry-on bag. He said an officer identified the magazine during security screening, but the wrong bag was pulled from the line. By that time, the passenger had already left the checkpoint with the bag containing the magazine.
Rotiski said the lines reopened after officers located the passenger and brought him back for re-screening.
SACRAMENTO
2 dead, 1 wounded in fight turned fatal
Police say two men have been killed and a third seriously wounded in a fight that turned fatal in Sacramento.
Sacramento police say two groups got into a fight just after 4 a.m. Friday. At some point, one or more people pulled a knife and three men were stabbed.
Police say officers who were hailed as two of the men were dropped off at a hospital began life-saving efforts as they were taken inside. Both died from their injuries.
Officers learned of a third victim who sought help from an area resident. Nearby officers found the man suffering life-threatening stab wounds and took him to the hospital. He's in serious condition.
The suspects fled and no arrests have been made.
Police haven't determined a motive or how many suspects are involved.
NEWARK, N.J.
California company sued over 'ghost guns'
New Jersey's attorney general announced a lawsuit Friday against a California company that sells mail-order firearms parts that can be turned into working weapons, the first such action the state has taken since it banned so-called ghost guns last year.
The lawsuit filed Thursday alleges that Apple Valley-based U.S. Patriot Armory and owner-founder James Tromblee Jr. violated New Jersey's consumer fraud laws when it advertised and sold gun parts to an undercover investigator last month.
The company was sent a letter in December asking it to "stop advertising, offering for sale, and/or selling 'ghost guns' and 'ghost gun' parts to New Jersey residents," according to the suit. But in February, an investigator for the attorney general's office ordered parts for an AR-15 assault rifle. The shipment was received this month, according to the suit.