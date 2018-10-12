SAN FRANCISCO
Plastic whale to raise ocean pollution awareness
Artists are putting the finishing touches on an 82-foot-long blue whale made from discarded plastic that will be on display near San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge to raise awareness about ocean pollution.
The Monterey Bay Aquarium said Friday a blue whale can weigh 300,000 pounds — about the amount of plastic scientists say enters the ocean every nine minutes.
A 2015 study by Jenna Jambeck, an environmental engineer at the University of Georgia, found 9 million tons of plastic waste enter the ocean annually.
The sculpture created from plastic water bottles, lids and bags by artists Joel Deal Stockdill and Yustina Salnikova will be publicly unveiled Saturday.
It is located in Crissy Field, the heart of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.
It is sponsored by the aquarium in partnership with the National Park Service and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy.
YUMA, Ariz.
Four detained after search turns up meth, gun
Border Patrol agents say four people, including a migrant from Mexico, were caught trying to smuggle meth and a stolen firearm near the California-Arizona border.
Authorities say they arrested three U.S. citizens and a migrant early Thursday at an immigration checkpoint on Highway 95 near Yuma.
According to a news release, agents observed two members of the group walking around the checkpoint before getting into a vehicle occupied by the other two.
Agents stopped the car and learned one of the people walking near the checkpoint was a migrant in the country illegally.
They also found two backpacks filled with 22 pounds of methamphetamine. The group also had a stolen 9mm handgun.
The suspects, who are all between the ages of 21 and 25, were taken into custody.
SANTA MONICA
Teacher suspended for remarks about Trump aide
A Southern California school district has suspended a teacher who recounted how a senior aide to President Trump ate glue as a third-grader.
Nikki Fiske told the Hollywood Reporter that when Stephen Miller was a student in her classroom, he was a loner with a messy desk who played with glue. She calls Miller "a strange dude."
The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District placed Fiske on "home assignment" while it decides what to do, if anything, about the disclosures. The district says it's concerned about the public release of student information.
The 72-year-old Fiske could not be reached for comment.
Miller, who was taught by Fiske in 1993, grew up to be a senior adviser at the White House.