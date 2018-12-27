OAKLAND
Doctors to evaluate train stabbing defendant
A judge wants to know whether a parolee is mentally fit to stand trial on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing at a Northern California train station.
Alameda County Judge James Cramer on Thursday suspended criminal proceedings against 28-year-old John Lee Cowell. According to the San Francisco Chronicle , Cramer said there was substantial evidence that Cowell was incompetent to stand trial.
Cowell is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson and her older sister, Letifah, in an unprovoked attack in July at an Oakland Bay Area Rapid Transit station. Nia Wilson died.
Cowell's attorney, Christina Moore, said it appeared her client's delusions and paranoia were increasing in frequency.
The Chronicle says two doctors will evaluate Cowell. Cramer and attorneys are expected to discuss their findings at a hearing in February.
LOS ANGELES
Mother, son found slain in apartment
Los Angeles police are investigating the slayings of a woman and her 13-year-old son in a San Fernando Valley neighborhood.
Police say a man reported finding the two dead when he came home to the Valley Glen apartment late Wednesday.
Detective Meghan Aguilar tells KNBC-TV that investigators don't know the motive but they believe either the people or the location was targeted.
Authorities are not saying how the two were killed.
BAKERSFIELD
Two arrested in homicide, arson
Two people have been arrested in the investigation of the killing of a person found in a burned vehicle in Bakersfield.
The Kern County Sheriff's Department says a 26-year-old man was arrested last Saturday and booked into jail for investigation of murder and arson. A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and booked for investigation of arson and destruction of evidence.
A department press release says the burned vehicle with a victim inside was found in Bakersfield on Dec. 20. A subsequent investigation determined the homicide occurred in unincorporated county area and the victim was then brought to that location.
YORBA LINDA
Toddler killed by vehicle outside home
Authorities are investigating the death of a Southern California toddler who was struck by a vehicle leaving a neighboring home.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department says the boy, who was almost 2 years old, was struck Wednesday evening by a vehicle that was backing out of a nearby residence in Yorba Linda.
The boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver remained on the scene, where the Sheriff's Department's accident reconstruction team responded.