CHICO
Heavy rain traps motorists, inundates homes
A thunderstorm that dumped more than 4 inches of rain in 24 hours flooded several areas of the Northern California city of Chico.
The rain trapped motorists in flash floods and inundated homes and businesses and several university buildings.
California State University Chico officials say some buildings suffered minor flooding Tuesday but there was no significant damage. Officials say classes have not been affected.
Chico meteorologist Will Farr tells the Enterprise Record the storm dropped more than an inch of rain within 15 minutes Tuesday evening at one spot.
In one street, as much as 2 feet of water was reported Tuesday night.
No injuries were reported but California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Warner says a woman was shaken up after her car spun out before crashing.
LOS ANGELES
City honors Goodall on 85th birthday
Los Angeles city leaders honored the lifetime achievements of famed primatologist Jane Goodall by singing "Happy Birthday" to her on her 85th birthday.
Goodall vocalized a chimpanzee greeting Wednesday at the City Hall ceremony and pulled Mayor Eric Garcetti over to demonstrate how a female chimpanzee greets a high-ranking male.
Goodall recounted her experiences in Los Angeles over the years, most recently at the 2017 screening of the documentary "Jane" at the Hollywood Bowl that featured a live orchestral performance.
Goodall says her relationship with Los Angeles is "very deep and very real and very true."
LOS ANGELES
Bicycle-riding face slasher arrested
Los Angeles police have arrested a suspect they say rode around on a bicycle and slashed the faces of at least six people.
Officer Norma Eisenman on Wednesday confirmed the arrest, but she did not immediately have additional details.
The slasher is believed to have struck six times since last month.
Police said earlier that a man standing near a bus stop was attacked on Monday, and a woman was slashed about a mile away.
They were hospitalized with severe injuries and are expected to survive.
Similar attacks happened in the same area of South Los Angeles on March 20 and in the neighboring cities of South Gate and Lynwood on March 27.
Police say the assailant rode a mountain bike and wielded an unknown type of "edged weapon."