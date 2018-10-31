LOS ANGELES
Debt companies settle suit over illegal calls
Debt collection companies have agreed to pay $9 million and curb illegal phone-calling practices to settle a civil lawsuit brought by prosecutors in California.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says the deal with Allied Interstate, parent company iQor Holdings and affiliated firms was approved by a judge Tuesday.
The lawsuit alleged the companies engaged in illegal debt collection practices including calling consumers with excessive frequency and failing to stop calling even when told they had reached a wrong number.
The settlement sets strict phone call parameters over the next five years.
The judgment includes $8 million in civil penalties plus $1 million to reimburse prosecutors for the costs of investigating and filing the case.
VENTURA
City bans electric scooters, for now
The growing pains of shared electric scooter businesses have led one Southern California city to take a wait-and-see approach.
The Ventura City Council voted 5-0 Monday night to ban scooters after a company called Bird filed an application to bring them to the city.
The Ventura County Star reports council members want to let other cities figure out solutions before allowing scooters in Ventura.
Problems experienced elsewhere include scooters being left scattered on sidewalks and riders zipping among pedestrians or failing to wear helmets.
LOS ANGELES
Gusty Santa Ana winds return to region
Gusty Santa Ana winds have returned to parts of Southern California, bringing elevated fire danger.
Red flag warnings are in effect through Wednesday over the mountains and most valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
The National Weather Service says the northeast gusts will combine with warm and dry air to bring critical fire weather conditions.
Gusts could range up to 50 mph in wind-prone areas.