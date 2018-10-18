BOSTON
Offshore wind farms planned on both coasts
The U.S. government is taking steps to develop offshore wind farms off both coasts.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced this week the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will hold an offshore wind auction Dec. 13 for nearly 390,000 acres of ocean off Massachusetts.
Zinke said the area, if fully developed, could supply power to nearly 1.5 million homes.
He also announced the bureau is opening its environmental review of a 15-turbine project off Long Island, New York, proposed by Deepwater Wind, operators of the nation's lone commercial wind farm off Rhode Island.
And in California, Zinke announced the bureau is seeking comment on possible areas for wind development off the state's central and northern coasts.
The administration hopes that will lead to the West Coast's first offshore wind auction.
LOS ANGELES
Millions 'drop, cover, hold on' in quake drill
Millions of people have practiced the basic earthquake safety skill of "drop, cover and hold on."
Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the "Great ShakeOut" earthquake drills that originated in Southern California.
The event now spans the U.S. and extends around the world.
In California, the drill began at 10:18 a.m. and participants dropped to the ground, took shelter under desks or tables and held on.
The state's two major events were outside Los Angeles City Hall and in the San Francisco Bay area's Berkeley Civic Center Park.
LOS ANGELES
Santa Ana winds to return to region
The National Weather Service has upgraded planned fire weather watches to red flag warnings for a swath of Southern California ahead of a new round of Santa Ana winds.
The service says the warnings will go into effect before dawn Friday and last into the night due to gusty offshore winds, low relative humidity levels and warm temperatures.
Forecasters say the northeast winds won't be as strong as the blasts that hit the state Monday and Tuesday but some gusts could reach 45 mph.
According to U.S. Drought Monitor data released Thursday, nearly 85 percent of California ranges from abnormal dryness to extreme drought, and the worst conditions are concentrated in the south.