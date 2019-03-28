ORLANDO, Fla.
Disney bans smoking areas in theme parks
Disney is eliminating smoking areas at its theme and water parks in California and Florida.
The company said in a statement on Thursday that smoking also won't be allowed at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex or Downtown Disney in California starting May 1.
Smoking areas will be available outside the parks and those entertainment areas. Disney Springs in Florida and the company's hotels also will have smoking areas.
The smoking policy was part of several rule changes the company is making at its parks.
Loose or dry ice won't be permitted for coolers or cooler bags, and Disney is limiting stroller sizes to 31 inches wide and 52 inches long. The company also said stroller wagons wouldn't be allowed after May 1.
LOS ANGELES
Driver arrested after tanker truck pursuit
Los Angeles police have arrested a driver after a slow-speed pursuit of a reportedly stolen tanker truck.
The odd chase during Thursday morning rush hour proceeded down Wilshire Boulevard and made several turns before the driver abruptly halted and got out of the cab near La Brea Tar Pits.
Officers swarmed him and he was taken away without further incident.
It's not immediately known what type of fluid the tanker carried.
SAN JACINTO
Squirrels, rain combines to damage road
Squirrels and California's very rainy winter apparently combined to open a huge hole that blocked a Riverside County road.
The California Highway Patrol says ground squirrels burrowed under Gilman Springs Road near San Jacinto and over time rain water ran through the squirrel den and out the other side of the roadway.
Enough dirt was washed away to create a cavern, causing a hole to appear in the pavement this week and forcing the route to be shut down.
The road reopened early Thursday after a contractor excavated the site and replaced loose soil with cement.