SAN DIEGO
Medical emergency prompts plane landing
A Southwest Airlines flight to San Diego made an emergency landing in Los Angeles due to a passenger's medical emergency early Saturday.
KGTV-TV in San Diego reports flight 6641 was traveling from Sacramento in northern California.
A Southwest Airlines media representative said the passenger and three others got off the plane in Los Angeles and the plane continued to San Diego.
The flight landed safely at San Diego International Airport at 8:30 a.m., about an hour and 10 minutes after its scheduled arrival time.
The condition of the passenger was not available.
CASTAIC
Woman arrested after gunshots at senior complex
Los Angeles authorities say a woman accused of firing shots through her door at a senior apartment complex surrendered peacefully after several hours.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Saturday the suspect was arrested and booked hours after the complex was evacuated Friday afternoon.
The events unfolded at the Castaic Lake Senior Village in Castaic, about 25 miles northwest of Los Angeles.
Sheriff's Lt. Leo Bauer says deputies went to the complex to check on the welfare of a woman reported as being "highly disturbed."
The suspect barricaded herself inside the location.
Crisis negotiations team members persuaded her to come out after several hours.
The department did not release her identity.
There were no reported injuries and evacuees were allowed back into their rooms.
SAN JOSE
Commission takes up water over-billing
A California commission announced it will formally consider whether a private Silicon Valley water company failed to pro-rate bills for years, costing customers millions of dollars.
The Mercury News of San Jose reported Friday that the California Public Utilities Commission will consider whether San Jose Water should refund customers and whether it should pay fines.
An informal staff investigation recommends that the company credit customers about $2 million for the 2014 to 2016 period and another $1.9 million for the years 1987 to 2013.
The company has about 1 million customers, including the city of San Jose, California.
John Tang, the water company's vice president of regulatory affairs, told the newspaper that San Jose Water has cooperated with the regulatory commission since being alerted to the billing issue.
SACRAMENTO
California announces sister relationship with German state
California Gov. Jerry Brown has announced a sister-state relationship with a German state that furthers strengthens climate and economic ties between the two entities.
Brown signed the agreement on Saturday with the minister-president of Baden-Württemberg, a state in southwestern Germany that is the country's third-largest.
The minister-president of the German state is Winfried Kretschmann.
In 2015, California and Baden-Württemberg launched the Under2 Coalition, an international climate partnership committed to battling global warming.
The announcement comes on the heels of a global climate summit organized by Brown in San Francisco.
The conference, which attracted thousands of politicians, activists, business leaders and others from around the world, served as a rebuke of President Donald Trump.
Trump announced last year that he was withdrawing from a historic 2015 climate accord reached in Paris.