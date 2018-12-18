Powerful surf pounding California to ease

Large waves crash ashore Monday at Duncan's Landing north of Bodega Bay as a large swell train arrive on the Sonoma Coast.

 Kent Porter, The Press Democrat via AP

VENTURA

Powerful, pounding surf to ease

Powerful, dangerous waves continue to pound much of the California coast.

The National Weather Service says a large, long-period northwest swell that arrived late Sunday has begun to diminish but will remain a hazard through Tuesday.

Forecasters warn there's continuing risk of large breaking waves overtopping rocks and jetties, strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding of low-lying areas during the morning high tide.

In Southern California, the Ventura Pier has been closed due to a lost piling and bracing. Ventura police say the closure is until further notice.

SAN RAMON

Student arrested with knife, acid

Police say a 14-year-old student was arrested for allegedly bringing a knife and acid that can be used to make an explosive device to a Northern California high school.

San Ramon police say students at Dougherty Valley High School told administrators that another student allegedly had a knife on campus and authorities were called to the San Francisco Bay Area school.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports officers discovered that the student also had muriatic acid. When combined with other materials, muriatic acid can create an explosive detonation.

The student, who was not identified, was booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez. He faces charges for possession of a knife on school grounds and possession of concealed explosive components.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags