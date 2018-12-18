VENTURA
Powerful, pounding surf to ease
Powerful, dangerous waves continue to pound much of the California coast.
The National Weather Service says a large, long-period northwest swell that arrived late Sunday has begun to diminish but will remain a hazard through Tuesday.
Forecasters warn there's continuing risk of large breaking waves overtopping rocks and jetties, strong rip currents and minor coastal flooding of low-lying areas during the morning high tide.
In Southern California, the Ventura Pier has been closed due to a lost piling and bracing. Ventura police say the closure is until further notice.
SAN RAMON
Student arrested with knife, acid
Police say a 14-year-old student was arrested for allegedly bringing a knife and acid that can be used to make an explosive device to a Northern California high school.
San Ramon police say students at Dougherty Valley High School told administrators that another student allegedly had a knife on campus and authorities were called to the San Francisco Bay Area school.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports officers discovered that the student also had muriatic acid. When combined with other materials, muriatic acid can create an explosive detonation.
The student, who was not identified, was booked into Juvenile Hall in Martinez. He faces charges for possession of a knife on school grounds and possession of concealed explosive components.