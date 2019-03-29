NEVADA CITY
Employee to get $3M after allergies ignored
An appeals court has ruled in favor of a California state employee who was awarded $3 million by a jury that found his supervisors harassed him and ignored his documented allergies to perfume and certain chemicals.
The Sacramento Bee reports an appeals court ruled Thursday the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, must abide by the jury's 2017 decision to award the money to 62-year-old John Barrie.
Barrie, a Caltrans employee in Nevada County, said in the suit that between 2010 and 2012 supervisors repeatedly ignored directives to keep perfumes and chemicals like Windex and Comet away from him.
Barrie, who still works for the department, filed a lawsuit in 2013.
Caltrans didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press Friday.
OAKLAND
Teen arrested in fatal shooting at BART lot
Police in Oakland have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of shooting and killing a 17-year-old girl in the parking lot of a train station.
Bay Area Rapid Transit says the boy was identified through witness statements and arrested at his home Friday morning. His name has not been released.
The transit agency says the suspect and victim knew each other and were involved in a dispute that began on the streets and ended at the parking lot of the West Oakland station Thursday night.
The suspect fled after the shooting and the station was closed for about 30 minutes while the teenage girl was treated by paramedics. She later died at the hospital.
BART said its surveillance network captured the shooting and evidence will be submitted to prosecutors.
SAN FRANCISCO
Rare bee species makes comeback at park
A rare species of sand-loving bees is making a comeback in San Francisco's Presidio for the first time in about a century.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports Friday ecologists spotted hundreds of silver digger bees in the park last week while surveying a dune restoration project in the park.
Experts believe the removal of invasive plants and the restoration of dunes and grasses at the former military base helped bring back the bees. They said the bees were common in San Francisco as late as the 1920s but began to disappear when the coastal prairie on the western side of the city was paved over for development.
Their habitat has been slowly restored since the military in 1994 turned the land over to the National Park Service.