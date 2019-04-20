CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
SpaceX capsule suffers 'anomaly'; smoke seen for miles
Officials say SpaceX's new capsule for astronauts suffered an "anomaly" during a routine engine test firing in Florida, causing smoke to be seen for miles.
Forty-fifth Space Wing Spokesman Jim Williams tells Florida Today that the anomaly happened Saturday at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station while the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule was undergoing a "static test fire."
Williams says no one was injured and the anomaly was contained.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon successfully flew without a crew to the International Space Station in March. Officials had previously said the first flight with astronauts could be as early as this summer, but the schedule is under review.
In a statement, SpaceX said it's committed to ensuring that its systems "meet rigorous safety standards." It says it is investigating why the anomaly occurred.
COACHELLA
Woman caught on video dumping puppies
Authorities are trying to identify a woman captured by security cameras tossing seven newborn puppies into a dumpster in Southern California.
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services released surveillance video of the woman pulling up to a dumpster behind an auto parts store in Coachella Thursday afternoon. The video shows her stepping out of a white Jeep, peering into a dumpster used for recyclables before dropping a plastic bag into the trash dumpster and driving away.
A man who rummaged through the trash shortly afterward spotted the bag and took it to the store. Authorities said the puppies, believed to be 3-day-old terrier mixes, may not have survived the 90-degree heat had they not been found within an hour of being dumped.