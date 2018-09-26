SANTA ANA
11 charged in drug treatment fraud
Eleven people including doctors have been charged in Southern California in an alleged insurance-fraud scheme involving an implant surgery that purportedly helps drug addicts and alcoholics, Orange County's top prosecutor said Wednesday.
Five doctors, two administrators and four body brokers were charged with participating in the scheme through a business called SoberLife USA. A telephone message seeking comment was left for the owner, Thuy Rucks, 78, of Mission Viejo.
All were scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on various charges including conspiring in unauthorized practice of medicine, insurance fraud, and false and fraudulent claim.
The alleged scheme involved surgeries to implant pellets of the drug Naltrexone into patients. The drug helps curb cravings for alcohol and opioids and is federally approved in pill and injectable form, but not as an implanted pellet, Rackauckas said.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE
$1.7 million granted to restore marsh
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has awarded a $1.7 million grant to the California Tahoe Conservancy to help restore a marsh at Lake Tahoe that is the largest remaining wetland in the Sierra Nevada.
The conservancy intends to spend $9 million next year to restore 500 acres of the south shore's Upper Truckee Marsh.
Board Chairwoman Brooke Lane says the $9 million project is one of the most important in the Tahoe Basin's history. It's the largest Stream Environment Zone project in California.
Lane says development the last century destroyed half the marsh and left the Upper Truckee River channelized where it enters Lake Tahoe. It currently delivers more fine sediment to Lake Tahoe than any other tributary.
The plan is to redirect the river to its historic network of channels through the marsh.
SIMI VALLEY
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in barn
Southern California firefighters came to the rescue of a horse that tried to leave a barn without using the door.
Fire Capt. Brian McGrath tells the Ventura County Star something spooked the horse and it jumped through a window Tuesday in Simi Valley.
The horse ended up stuck with the front half of its body outside and the back half still inside the barn.
Fire crews removed part of the window and freed the horse. McGrath says the animal was not injured.