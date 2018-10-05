SAN FRANCISCO
Earthquake jolts Monterey Bay area, no damage
A small earthquake shook the Monterey Bay area but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.8-magnitude temblor struck three miles southwest of Tres Pinos at 6:29 a.m. Friday.
It was centered 6.5 miles southeast from Hollister and about 17 miles east of Salinas.
It was felt in San Francisco and other communities as far away as Petaluma, about 40 miles northwest of Oakland.
FULLERTON
City fights mosquitoes bearing West Nile
An Orange County city is being sprayed with pesticide after an increase in mosquitoes testing positive for the West Nile virus.
The Orange County Register reports vector control workers began spraying pesticide from trucks in Fullerton early Thursday and were to continue into Saturday.
Between Aug. 24 and Sept. 28, there were 29 mosquito samples that tested positive for the virus, including 27 from the area being sprayed. One of two human cases in Fullerton this year occurred in that area.
The pesticide is being applied at the rate of under an ounce per acre.
The Centers for Disease Control says most people infected with West Nile don't have symptoms but about one in five develop a fever or other symptoms, and one in 150 develop a serious and sometimes fatal illness.
OAKLAND
Hotel workers join strike over higher wages
About 200 workers at a Marriot hotel in Oakland walked out on strike Friday, joining thousands of hotel workers striking in San Francisco, San Jose and Boston.
United Here Local 2850 president Wei-Ling Huber says the Marriott City Center workers are demanding job security and wages that keep up with skyrocketing living costs in Oakland.
He says many hotel employees have to work multiple jobs to survive.
More than 4,000 housekeepers, cooks and other Marriott hotel workers in San Francisco, San Jose and Boston went on strike this week after months of contract negotiations.
The Maryland-based company says its proposal matches the "economic terms" of the last contract and doesn't propose any benefit changes.