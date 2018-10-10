VENTURA
County to sue drug maker over epidemic
Ventura County leaders have voted to sue drug manufacturers, marketers and distributors to recoup the costs of treatment, law enforcement and other expenses linked to the opioid addiction crisis.
The Ventura County Star reports the Board of Supervisors voted 5 to 0 on Tuesday to authorize the litigation.
The newspaper says officials expect the suit to be consolidated with other cases filed in federal court.
Several California counties are suing drug makers and pharmacy chains. The filings claim the firms created a public nuisance by manufacturing and distributing prescription painkillers that left 64,000 people dead in the United States in 2016 alone.
LOS ANGELES
County to stop colleting old juvenile detention fees
Los Angeles County supervisors have voted to stop collecting fees once charged to parents and guardians of juvenile delinquents for their incarceration — erasing nearly $90 million of families' debt.
The Los Angeles Times reports the vote Tuesday ends a practice decried by criminal justice advocates as an unfair tax on minorities and an ineffective means of rehabilitating young people who commit crimes.
The motion directs the county's Probation Department to stop accepting payment and cancel nearly $90 million in juvenile detention fees assessed before 2009. That's when the department suspended new fees but continued to collect payment of old ones.
The newspaper says the vote follows a statewide ban on a range of court costs and fees charged to parents and guardians of children in the juvenile justice system.
SANTA ROSA
Sonoma County cancels real estate deal
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors unanimously decided to scrap a controversial plan to sell a Northern California property where a developer wanted to build 867 housing units.
The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa reports the vote Tuesday puts an end to a developer's vision to build a mix of housing on an 82 acre-property in Santa Rosa, where a housing shortage was compounded after a wildfire last year destroyed thousands of homes.
The board chose not to appeal a July ruling from a Superior Court judge who said the county incorrectly decided the sale agreement with the developer was exempt from state environmental review requirements.
Supervisors instead directed county staff members to go back to the drawing board by offering most of the property for sale again.