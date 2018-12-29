PERRIS
House in shackled-kids case up for sale
A Southern California house where police say a couple tortured or abused most of their 13 children is for sale.
The Riverside Press-Tribune reports that the house in Perris, about 70 miles east of Los Angeles, where authorities say David and Louise Turpin shackled their children to furniture went on the market Saturday.
The auction for the four-bedroom house with an appraised value of more than $350,000 ends Wednesday.
The couple has pleaded not guilty to charges that could carry a life sentence. They were arrested in January when a daughter escaped from the family's home and called 911.
The couple remains in custody, and the house was foreclosed in November.
Investigators say some of the children had stunted growth and wasted muscles and described being beaten, starved and put in cages.
LOS ANGELES
Computer virus halts newspaper deliveries
A computer virus hit newspaper printing plant in Los Angeles, preventing it from printing and delivering Saturday editions of the Los Angeles Times, the San Diego Union-Tribune and other papers to some subscribers.
The Los Angeles Times, which runs the facility, says the computer virus infected systems that are associated with the printing process.
Spokeswoman Hillary Manning says the paper has been working to fix the issues but added that Sunday deliveries may be affected as well.
Biotech billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong bought both the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune earlier this year for $500 million.
LOS ANGELES
Crime down in LA this year
The Los Angeles Police Department says crime is down in the city this year.
The Los Angeles Times reports that preliminary statistics through Dec. 8 show that violent crime decreased 4-percent, though it was still 1-percent higher than two years ago.
Authorities say the 256 homicides through Thursday is a 9-percent decline from last year.
Police Chief Michel Moore says gang-related homicides are down more than 20 percent.
The San Francisco Police Department this year reports a 25-percent drop in homicides, an 8-percent drop in property crime and a 2-percent drop in violent crime.