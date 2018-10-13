SALEM, Ore.
Probe sought of California winery label claims
Nearly all of Oregon's Congressional delegation has sent a letter asking federal officials to investigate whether a California wine producer is falsely labeling wines as an Oregon coast pinot noir.
The letter signed by both of Oregon's U.S. senators and four of its five U.S. representatives asks the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau to investigate.
Joe Wagner owns and operates Copper Cane LLC, of Rutherford, California. He tells the Capital Press in a story on Friday that he's working with state and federal investigators and calls the controversy a "charade."
But Oregon wine producers say the state's $5.6 billion wine industry needs to be protected from false claims.
Oregon officials say the state has 769 wineries and 1,114 vineyards that support 30,000 jobs.
LITTLEROCK
Remains of 3 people found near LA
The bones of three people were found buried near a burnt-out home near Los Angeles, authorities said Friday, but investigators haven't said whether they are connected to the January disappearance of three people in the same area.
The remains were uncovered near unincorporated Littlerock, a barren desert area in the Antelope Valley east of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced.
The remains were skeletal, according to the coroner's office. The cause of death had not been determined and it was unclear how long the bones had been there, authorities said.
Investigators were sent to the area on Thursday. They dug up the remains on the property of a burnt-out home and burned car in the area known as Juniper Hills.
Homicide detectives were interviewing people considered "persons of interest," a Sheriff's Department statement said. However, other details of the investigation were not immediately released.
LANCASTER
Man pleads not guilty to threatening Feinstein
A Southern California man has pleaded not guilty to sending an email threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
City News Service says 47-year-old Craig Shaver of Lancaster entered the plea Friday to felony charges of attempted criminal threats and being a felon in illegal possession of a revolver. He could face more than three years in prison if convicted.
Authorities say Shaver sent the email on Sept. 30 but haven't released specifics of the message.
Shaver was arrested on Tuesday.
Feinstein is the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. She has received threats and abuse because some Republicans accuse her of trying to thwart the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.