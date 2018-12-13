SAN FRANCISCO
Scuba Santa brings cheer to fish, museumgoers
It's a busy time for Santa Claus, but he's making time to feed some fish in San Francisco.
The California Academy of Sciences launched its holiday festivities Thursday by having a scuba diver dressed as St. Nick submerge into a coral reef exhibit while dozens of children watched from behind the glass.
The "Scuba Santa" show runs through Christmas Day. It takes place during the morning feed at the Philippine Coral Reef tank at the San Francisco museum.
Volunteer diver George Bell donned his Santa suit, from hat to coal black boots, and scuba gear for a recent feed and fielded visitors' questions from inside the tank.
The Philippine Coral Reef tank has thousands of reef fish representing about 100 species.
People can watch Santa's appearance online by webcam.
SANTA ANA
Feds charge 20 in street-gang indictments
Authorities say 20 people face federal drugs and weapons charges stemming from an investigation into a violent California street gang.
The Orange County Register reports members of the Orange County Violent Gang Task Force arrested nine people early Wednesday in connection with a series of federal grand jury indictments primarily targeting the Santa Ana-based Alley Boys.
Included in the indictments are allegations that suspected gang members operated a drug trafficking operation out of a budget hotel in Santa Ana, and that some members carried out a narcotics transaction at an Anaheim hotel where a half-pound of methamphetamine was sold for $3,500 in cash.
Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin describes the Alley Boys as a multi-generational street gang whose members have been involved in a wide variety of criminal endeavors, from assault and street robberies to drug sales and shootings.