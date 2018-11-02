SAN FRANCISCO
4 small quakes rattle Northern Calif. farmland
Four small earthquakes a few minutes apart shook farmland and wilderness in northern San Benito County, east of Monterey Bay. There are no reports of damages or injuries
The U.S. Geological Survey website had hundreds of reports of people feeling a magnitude-4.1 quake that struck first at 5:58 a.m. Friday and was centered 7.5 miles south of the town of Tres Pinos, about 55 miles south of San Jose.
It says a magnitude-3.2 temblor hit three minutes later in the same area. A third quake with a magnitude of 3.0 was reported soon after.
The survey says a fourth earthquake was reported at 6:22 a.m. 8 miles south of Tres Pinos.
People from the Pacific coast in Monterey County to the north in San Jose reported feeling them.
MORRO BAY
Fisherman jumps in to free entangled whale
A commercial eel fisherman jumped into the ocean off the central California coast to cut a humpback whale free from entangling ropes.
KNTV reports the rescue occurred last month off Morro Bay as the leviathan struggled to free itself from ropes attached to a buoy.
Nicholas Taron shot video and yelled encouragement as Sam Synstelian leaped from their boat onto the back of the distressed whale, which was swimming in tight circles.
KNTV says the men believe they were successful.
Experts say, however, that it could have turned out badly for the fishermen.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's pacific fisheries spokesman Justin Veizbicke says professional rescuers never get into the water with a whale.
LOS ANGELES
'Brady' cast members reunite at TV home
Marcia, Marcia, Marcia was in the house.
Six cast members of "The Brady Bunch" gathered Thursday in Los Angeles at the home that was featured in the opening and closing of the sitcom. HGTV purchased the home in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles for its new series, "A Very Brady Renovation."
Maureen McCormick, who played Marcia, along with Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen walked through the two-bedroom dwelling. The interior layout does not resemble what was featured on the show, which ran from 1969 to 1974. Interior scenes were shot in a studio.
HGTV plans to expand the home without compromising its street view and reimagine the show's interior design.
The program is set to premiere in September 2019.
LONG BEACH
Bus ride for Halloween event turns scary
A shuttle bus for a Southern California Halloween attraction became a scare for riders.
Passengers were expecting a ride of a few minutes Thursday night to the "Dark Harbor" event at the Queen Mary in the Port of Long Beach.
Instead, the driver went off course and wouldn't stop, ending up in the neighboring city of Carson.
Passengers tell KABC-TV they pleaded with the driver to stop and let them off but he wouldn't respond, and when he struck a rider they began jumping out the bus windows.
Long Beach police Lt. Robert Woods tells the Los Angeles Times the driver was being questioned and may face a battery charge in his altercation with the passenger.