LOS ANGELES
Michael Jackson's son graduates from college
Michael Jackson's eldest child Prince is a college graduate.
Twenty-two-year-old Prince Jackson — whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. — went through commencement ceremonies Saturday at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.
Prince Jackson graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration.
The day was celebrated in social media posts from the graduate and relatives in his famous family.
T.J. Jackson, the cousin who served as Prince's guardian after his father died, tweeted, "it's been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back!"
Prince Jackson was 12 when his father died nearly 10 years ago.
Michael Jackson has two other children, 21-year-old Paris and 17-year-old Prince Michael Jackson, known by the nickname Blanket.
DOWNEY
Murder suspect wounded in shootout with police
A man suspected of killing a liquor store owner near Los Angeles is hospitalized with at least one gunshot wound suffered during a shootout with police at the end of a chase.
The county sheriff's department says the man is in critical condition Saturday.
He is believed to be the gunman who walked into a Downey liquor store on Tuesday and shot down its owner.
The high-speed chase began Friday afternoon when a black Prius he was riding in refused to pull over. During the pursuit, the suspect fired a large-caliber revolver at police.
It ended when traffic trapped the Prius and police who pulled up in the next lane riddled the car with gunfire.
Authorities said a woman driving the Prius was shot, but her injury was not life-threatening.