SOUTH LAKE TAHOE
Woman taking photos die in plunge off waterfall
Authorities say a woman plunged to her death down a Northern California waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos.
The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay State Park.
The approximately 50-foot-tall falls overlook Lake Tahoe.
The district says called her death "a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas."
The woman was not identified.
SAN FRANCISCO
Gov. has concerns over tougher vaccination rules
Gov. Gavin Newsom says he has concerns about enacting tougher rules that limit parents from choosing whether to vaccinate their schoolchildren.
The measure would give state public health officials instead of local doctors the authority to decide which children can skip their shots before attending school. It's being considered by the state Assembly amid growing cases of measles.
Newsom told reporters at the California Democratic Party Convention Saturday that although he supports immunization, he has concerns about having government officials sign off on vaccine exemptions. He said as a parent, he wouldn't want a bureaucrat to make a personal decision for his family.