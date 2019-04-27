LOS ANGELES
Nearly 700 still in measles quarantine
Nearly 700 people possibly exposed to measles at two Los Angeles universities are still quarantined three days after health officials ordered the precautions to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.
A spokesman for California State University, Los Angeles, said Saturday that 106 staff members and 550 students have been told to stay at home and avoid contact with others.
Thirty students and employees from the University of California, Los Angeles, remain quarantined.
Those under quarantine were possibly exposed to a person with measles on each campus earlier this month.
Many people have been cleared after proving their immunity with medical records or tests.
The quarantines mark one of the most sweeping efforts by health officials to contain the nation's measles outbreak, where cases have reached a 25-year high.
SAN FRANCISCO
Suspect in Bay Area killings may be linked to third
A man arrested in Nevada for investigation of killing two family members in the San Francisco Bay Area is considered a suspect in a third killing.
A University of California, Berkeley police sergeant says 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson is a suspect in the shooting death of a man at People's Park Friday afternoon.
Authorities believe Jefferson shot and killed his uncle in Oakland Friday morning before going to San Francisco to kill another relative in the Bayview district.
He became the subject of a manhunt by the time officers spotted him in the South Lake Tahoe area Friday night. Jefferson led them on a high-speed chase across the state line, during which he shot and injured a Douglas County, Nev. sheriff's sergeant before crashing his car on a highway.
APPLE VALLEY
Mother, aunt of missing boy arrested for murder
The mother and aunt of a 6-year-old Southern California boy who has been missing for days have been arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's officials said 29-year-old Jakee Contreras, the mother of Duke Flores, was arrested Saturday after being questioned by detectives. The boy's aunt and Jakee's twin sister, Jennifer Contreras, was also arrested for investigation of murder.
A family member requested a welfare check on Thursday night, and when deputies went to the boy's home the mother told them he hadn't been seen for two weeks.
Authorities did not release a motive, and said they were still looking for the child.
Family members told KABC-TV the boy has autism and plan to convene a search for him.