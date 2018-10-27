SAN DIEGO
Coast Guard rescues 18 from boat collision
The Coast Guard has rescued 18 people from two vessels after a yacht collided with a fishing boat off the coast of San Diego.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the collision happened shortly before 8 p.m. Friday off the coast of Imperial Beach.
Authorities told the newspaper a Coast Guard helicopter and two Coast Guard boats responded to an emergency call from the yacht.
Authorities say one critically injured person was flow to the University of California, San Diego, Medical Center.
The person's identity and the extent of their injuries were not disclosed.
Other passengers were taken to San Diego by Coast Guard boat while still others were ferried there by the yacht.
The fishing boat was reported badly damaged. Its captain remained with it to await salvagers.
SAN FRANCISCO
2 hospitalized after balcony collapses
Authorities say two women were injured when the third-floor balcony of their San Francisco home collapsed.
The San Francisco Fire Department reports the collapse happened early Saturday at a single-family home in the city's Outer Sunset District.
The women were taken to San Francisco General Hospital. The San Francisco Chronicle reports they were seriously injured, but further details were not available.
Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter says police are investigating, and the city's building inspectors will examine the property.
A balcony collapse in neighboring Berkeley in 2015 killed six people and injured seven.
An investigation determined that collapse was caused by dry rot in the balcony's wooden beams.
SAN GABRIEL
Police seek hit-run driver who killed 2
Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck they say fled after fatally running down a woman and 1-year-old girl in a crosswalk in the Los Angeles suburb of San Gabriel.
Police Sgt. Cruz Hernandez tells City News Service the pair were struck Friday night as they crossed a street in the city 10 miles east of Los Angeles.
The 59-year-old woman was pushing the girl in a stroller at the time.
They were taken to a hospital where both were pronounced dead.
Witnesses told authorities the pair were hit by a silver Chevrolet S-10 Xtreme. Police found the vehicle's grill emblem at the scene.
Hernandez says police hope video surveillance footage from nearby business cameras will lead them to the truck's driver.