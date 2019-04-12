LOS ANGELES
City water supply in good shape for year
The Eastern Sierra snowpack that feeds the Los Angeles Aqueduct was measured this month at 171% of normal and is expected to meet 70 percent of the city's annual water needs.
The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said Friday the aqueduct will flow at or near full capacity for much of the next 12 months, providing about 119 billion gallons.
The department said about 114 billion gallons will be used in Mono Basin — the drainage below the Eastern Sierra — and in Inyo County to meet environmental commitments and operational needs.
The snowpack measurement determines how much water the city can expect from the aqueduct and how much must be purchased from the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK
Man killed in fall was from Santa Rosa
Authorities say a man who died April 3 in a fall over the edge of the Grand Canyon while alone at the national park was from Santa Rosa.
Park officials said in a brief statement the man who fell over the canyon rim east of Yavapai Geology Museum was identified as 67-year-old Michael Obritsch.
Park officials previously said the body was recovered from 400 feet below the rim.
OAKLAND
Boy, 4, shot in head awakes from coma
The family of a 4-year-old Oakland boy who shot himself in the head last month says he has woken up from a coma and is able to sip from a straw.
The boy's mother, Brijjanna Price, told KTVU that doctors said her son likely would be brain dead or never walk again. She added, "God says different."
Price said Thursday that her son has been let out of the intensive care unit and is breathing on his own.
Oakland Police say the boy found the gun under a pillow in the bedroom of Price's estranged boyfriend, Terrence Wilson.
Wilson faces criminal charges.
The boy's father, Nathan Jackson, has been unsuccessfully petitioning Gov. Gavin Newsom to be released from prison so that he can visit his son.
VALYERMO
Escaped inmate found dead in mountains
State authorities say a minimum-security inmate who walked away from a conservation camp in Los Angeles County last week has been found dead.
A hiker found the body of 37-year-old Jon Michael Nicholas late Thursday at South Fork Campground in the San Gabriel Mountains, a few miles from Fenner Canyon Conservation Camp.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says camp staff identified the body as that of Nicholas, who was discovered to be missing on the morning of April 2.
The cause of death has not yet been determined.
Last year, Nicholas began serving a five-year, four-month term for assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft auto.
Corrections operates the camp with Cal Fire to provide inmate fire crews to LA, Kern and San Bernardino counties.