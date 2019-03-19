LOS ANGELES
LAX gets rare super bloom off runways
Travelers flying in and out of Los Angeles International Airport are being treated to a rare visual spectacle of large wildflower fields coming into bloom between runways.
Heavy winter rains spawned the super bloom of flowers at the airport and elsewhere around California.
The largest concentration of blooming flowers at the airport is on its north side between two runways that stretch for 10,880 feet.
The Southern California city of Lake Elsinore about a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles was swamped last weekend with an influx of about 150,000 people who wanted to see this year's rain-fed flaming orange patches of poppies lighting up the hillsides.
SAN DIEGO
Beachgoers cautioned about stingrays
San Diego lifeguards are reminding beachgoers entering the ocean to shuffle their feet to avoid painful encounters with stingrays.
The lifeguards posted on their Facebook page last weekend that the stingrays "are out in full force."
Round rays common in California coastal shallows are typically partially buried in sand while hunting prey.
When stepped on, the rays respond with a venom-covered barb in their tail.
Lifeguards treat injured swimmers by soaking their feet in hot water to deactivate the venom.
The Aquarium of the Pacific says the round ray is the most likely of rays to be involved in injuries to waders and swimmers.
Keeping feet flat on the sand and shuffling along will usually cause a ray to quickly swim away rather than striking with its tail.
OAKLAND
Construction company owner convicted of forced labor
A federal jury in Northern California has convicted the owner of a construction company of harboring workers from Mexico in the country illegally and forcing them to work for little pay.
KPIX-TV reports the jury ruled Monday against 38-year-old Job Torres Hernandez.
Federal prosecutor say that since at least May 2015 Torres Hernandez forced the workers to live in squalid conditions and to work long hours under the threat of violence.
They say the workers had limited access to toilets and showers, and at times, the properties were locked, preventing them from leaving.
Torres Hernandez faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison, and a fine of $250,000 for harboring immigrants in the country illegally. He also faces another 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 for the forced labor violations.