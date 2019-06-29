LA CRESCENTA
Hiker missing for a week found alive
A hiker who was missing in the mountains north of Los Angeles for a week was found Saturday and has apparently survived in the wilderness by drinking water from a creek, authorities said.
A helicopter crew found Eugene Jo, 73, in a canyon in the San Gabriel Mountains and hoisted him to safety, Sgt. Greg Taylor with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department said.
The crew flew him to a hospital to be examined.
The Montrose Search and Rescue team tweeted that Jo was "walking and speaking" despite not having had eaten in at least five days. He survived by drinking water from a creek. Temperatures have been mild in the mountains.
Jo was hiking with a group to the 8,000-foot summit of Mount Waterman on June 22 when he became separated from them.
PORTERVILLE
Woman arrested in death of her son
A Central California woman has been arrested on suspicion of killing her 12-year-old son and critically injuring her 7-year-old son who were found unresponsive in a ditch.
The Tulare County Sheriff's office said someone called 911 Saturday to report that 45-year-old Sherri Telnas was acting strangely and had taken her sons to a corn field across the street from their rural home in Porterville.
While deputies were going to the house, they were notified that the boys were found unresponsive in an irrigation ditch.
They were rushed to a hospital where the older boy died from his injuries. The younger one was listed in critical condition.
The sheriff's office called the case "horrific" but did not release further details on the investigation or the nature of their injuries.
SAN JOSE
Theranos CEO to go on trial next July
Elizabeth Holmes will go on trial next summer to face criminal fraud charges for allegedly defrauding investors, doctors and the public as the head of the once-heralded blood-testing startup Theranos.
U.S. District Court Judge Edward Davila ruled Friday that the trial against Holmes and the company's former Chief Operating Officer Ramesh Balwani will start July 28, 2020.
Prosecutors allege that Holmes and Balwani deliberately misled investors, policymakers and the public about the accuracy of Theranos' blood-testing technologies.
The two pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. If convicted, they could each face maximum penalties of 20 years in prison and a $2.75 million fine, plus possible restitution, the Department of Justice said.