SACRAMENTO
Brown signs law to block drilling expansion
California's governor has signed legislation to block new offshore oil drilling in federal waters of the state's coast.
The state Senate last month sent Gov. Jerry Brown the bill that would ban docks, pipelines or other onshore infrastructure needed to support new offshore drilling rigs.
The Democratic governor signed it into law on Saturday.
Democratic state Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson of Santa Barbara introduced the legislation after President Donald Trump's administration announced plans to allow oil and gas drilling off most of the nation's coastline.
California can't directly block drilling in waters controlled by the federal government but hopes to drive up costs so it's unprofitable.
Brown also announced California's opposition to the federal government's plan to expand oil drilling on public lands in the state.
IRWINDALE
2 suffer electric shock at racetrack
Authorities say two people are in critical condition after suffering electrical shock at a motorsports track near Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department says one of the patients was in cardiac arrest after the incident Saturday at the Irwindale Speedway.
Power has been shut off to the venue and Southern California Edison workers have been called to the scene.
Fire officials didn't have additional details. An email seeking information from speedway officials wasn't immediately returned.
The incident occurred before gates opened to the public for Saturday's night's NASCAR Whelen All American Series event.
The Irwindale Speedway opened in 1999 and features banked oval tracks and a drag strip.