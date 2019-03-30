BURBANK
Police chase backs up freeway traffic for miles
Traffic was backed up for miles for thousands of drivers Friday night on a busy Los Angeles-area freeway after a chase that lasted well over an hour and saw the driver repeatedly back into police cruisers.
At one point after backing into a cruiser, the man gestured from his window with what appeared to be a knife.
The man drove onto Interstate 5 in Burbank the wrong way, eventually passed a police barrier and rammed into several cars before stopping.
Police evacuated drivers from their cars while they had their guns trained on the car. The driver eventually got out. It appeared that officers used a stun gun on him, prompting him to get back into the car.
A standoff pursued and eventually ended after the man got out of the car, laid down for a while and tried to run away. He was arrested.
ISLETON
Father missing, toddler hospitalized after river rescue
Authorities are searching for a 41-year-old man who jumped into a swift-moving river in Northern California after his 1-year-old son fell out of their fishing boat.
Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Shaun Hampton said the man's 10-year-old daughter called 911 on Friday and said her father had jumped in the San Joaquin River in Isleton without a life vest to rescue her brother.
Hampton said a U.S. Coast Guard crew located the boat and the boy floating in the frigid, murky water. He initially didn't have a pulse and was taken to the hospital where Hampton said his conditions improved as of Saturday.
Two other children who were on the boat were reunited with family.
Hampton said the water has been moving fast due to heavy rainfall and runoff.