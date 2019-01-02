PHILLIPS STATION
State to conduct season's first snow survey
California water managers will conduct the season's first manual surveys of the state's crucial winter snowfall.
Winter snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains supplies drinking water for much of California as it melts throughout the spring and summer. The amount of snow is measured monthly through the winter at more than 260 locations to help water managers plan for how much they can deliver to customers later in the year.
The survey will take place Thursday.
A more limited index from the Department of Water Resources shows mountain precipitation has been lower than average so far this year.
Gov. Jerry Brown declared a formal end to a three-year drought emergency in 2017, but said water conservation efforts must continue.
SAN JOSE
Mayor hurt after car hits him while bicycling
The mayor of Silicon Valley's largest city was expected to be release from the hospital later Wednesday with two fractured vertebrae and sternum after he was struck by an SUV while riding his bike on New Year's Day.
San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a statement released Wednesday that he has a couple of months of physical therapy ahead but is expected to make a full recovery.
Liccardo, 48, does not require surgery and should be released from Regional Medical Center later Wednesday. He will likely wear a brace to help with injuries.
Liccardo's friend, Carl Guardino, tells the Mercury News he apparently fractured his collar bone and a chest bone, and had neck and back injuries.
The mayor was cycling when he was struck by a vehicle after noon Tuesday. The driver pulled over and stayed at the scene.
Drugs and alcohol were not suspected, police said.
Liccardo is the mayor of the nation's 10th largest city and an avid bicyclist.
LOS ANGELES
Arrest made in Hollywood Hills burglaries
A man who allegedly burglarized millions of dollars worth of property from Hollywood Hills homes of celebrities and others has been arrested, Los Angeles police said Wednesday.
Investigators found more than 2,000 suspected stolen items when search warrants were served on the home of Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 32, and a storage unit, Detective Jared Timmons said.
Entertainers such as Usher, Adam Lambert and Jason Derulo were among 13 victims identified so far, Timmons said.
Police posted photos of items on a website in hope of identifying other victims and returning property to them. Timmons said the estimated combined value of the items was at several million dollars.
The items stolen in 2017 and 2018 include artwork, jewelry, fine wines, purses and clothing, said Capt. Cory Palka, commander of the LAPD's Hollywood Division.
Authorities alleged Ackerman cased homes while pretending to be a potential buyer or real estate agent at open houses. Police said he also sometimes falsely claimed to work for an investment firm.