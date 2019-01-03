SACRAMENTO
Brown swears in fourth member of Supreme Court
California Gov. Jerry Brown has sworn in former top adviser Joshua Groban to the state Supreme Court in what aides say is likely to be his final public appearance before leaving office next week.
Brown has now placed four justices on the seven-member court. The Democratic governor said Thursday that it cannot be considered a "Brown court" because each justice acts independently, sometimes unpredictably.
The 45-year-old Groban, of Los Angeles, oversaw Brown's appointment of about 600 judges since 2011.
He gives the court a majority of Democratic appointees for the first time since 1986. The Harvard Law School graduate fills the vacancy created by the retirement last year of Justice Kathryn Mickle Werdegar.
Groban received the approval of all three members of the Commission on Judicial Appointments last month.
SAN FRANCISCO
Health, safety conerns close national parks
Overflowing trash and human waste and other unsafe visitor conditions have prompted Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks in California to close to the public.
The parks said in a statement they were shutting Wednesday evening and would likely stay closed for the duration of the government shutdown, which entered its 13th day Thursday.
The statement said the parks were forced to take this action "for health and safety concerns."
Bathroom facilities had an accumulation of human waste and toilet paper, while overflowing trash bins had resulted in animals eating and spreading garbage around, the statement said.
Lack of parking has prompted people to park on highways.
In Kings Canyon, visitors were making illegal campfires that were unsafe both to visitors and wildlife, the statement said.
RENO, Nev.
Winter storm watch coming for Lake Tahoe
The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch this weekend for much of the Sierra, including the Lake Tahoe area where up to 18 inches of snow is possible in the upper elevations.
The watch goes into effect Friday night through Sunday morning.
Five to 10 inches of snow is expected at lake level with 12 to 18 inches forecast above elevations of 7,000 feet.
A mix of rain and snow is expected across most of western Nevada Saturday and Sunday, spreading into northeast Nevada as the weekend progresses.
Winds gusting up to 50 mph are possible Saturday afternoon.
PETALUMA
Passengers leap from car after Uber driver's heart attack
An Uber driver had a heart attack while driving, forcing two passengers to jump out of the car on a Northern California highway.
The Press Democrat reports the 50-year-old male driver was stricken ill Wednesday while driving on the middle lane of Highway 101 in Petaluma.
California Highway Patrol Officer Matt Pinheiro says the car drifted off the road onto the shoulder, slowing to about 5 mph when the passengers "ended up exiting the vehicle at a slow roll."
Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District battalion chief Mike Weihman says the passengers apparently leapt from the moving vehicle to avoid a potential crash into nearby trees.
After the car came to a stop, one of the passengers ran to the vehicle and began performing CPR on the driver, who died after arriving at a hospital.
PERRIS
Home in alleged child-torture case sold
A Southern California home where authorities say a couple tortured most of their 13 children has been sold in an online auction.
The Press-Enterprise reports that the four-bedroom house in the Riverside County city of Perris was sold Wednesday for $310,360 to an unidentified bidder.
Authorities arrested suspects David and Louise Turpin last year after their 17-year-old daughter escaped from the home and called 911. Both have pleaded not guilty to torture and other crimes and are each being held on $12 million bail.
Authorities have said some of the children were shackled to their beds and were beaten and starved.
The home was recently appraised at $353,138 by Riverside County.
The newspaper says the alleged crimes were not mentioned in documents attached to the property listing.
GARDEN GROVE
Two jump to safety to escape apartment fire
A Southern California couple jumped from a second-floor window to escape an early morning apartment building fire.
Garden Grove fire Capt. Thanh Nguyen says a woman was hanging from the window when first units responded to the blaze just before 3 a.m. Thursday.
The woman let go and then a man jumped out as flames enveloped a section of the ground floor.
The man, Marco Hernandez, tells KABC-TV he and his wife were awakened by an alarm and found themselves engulfed in smoke.
Nguyen says firefighters found five dead cats in the apartment but rescued three others alive.
The Red Cross was called in to deal with displaced residents.