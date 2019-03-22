SAN FRANCISCO
Golden Gate Bridge toll to be increased
A trip across the Golden Gate Bridge is about to get more expensive.
The Press Democrat reports Golden Gate Bridge officials voted Friday to raise tolls up to $9.75 by 2023.
The first increase will come in July when a trip from the North Bay from San Francisco will rise from $7 to $7.35.
The toll hikes are expected to raise an estimated $100 million over five years and help transportation officials buy another ferry boat to meet growing demand and add service between Larkspur and San Francisco.
According to the California Department of Transportation, between 112,000 and 119,000 motorists use the 1.7-mile span each day.
LOS ANGELES
LAFD deploys 1,000 hand-held cameras
The Los Angeles Fire Department has deployed 1,000 hand-held thermal imaging cameras that can help firefighters locate victims in smoke-filled rooms or find fire hidden inside walls, attics and crawl spaces.
The new devices are about the size of a smartphone and will be carried by all on-duty firefighters.
Previously, one large thermal imaging device costing upward of $10,000 apiece was carried on each fire apparatus.
The new devices manufactured by Seek Thermal Inc. of Santa Barbara cost $750 each. The acquisition was funded by donations from the non-profit Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.
Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas says the devices are a game-changer for firefighters working in hazardous conditions.