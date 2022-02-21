Starbase Vandenberg

These 6th and 7th grade students completed extensive educational initiatives and graduated from Starbase Vandenberg.

 Airman Kadielle Shaw

These 6th and 7th grade students completed extensive educational initiatives over five days and had the ultimate STEM experience. #TeamV is beyond grateful for Congressman Salud Carbajal and Col. Rob Long for coming out to congratulate and inspire our graduates!

0
0
0
0
0