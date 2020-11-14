Stand 4 One taking Thanksgiving dinner donations for families in need

Local nonprofit organization Stand 4 One is asking for monetary donations and dinner sponsorships to provide cooked holiday meals to families of four during Thanksgiving.
In partnership with Albertons and Vons, meals with all the holiday fixings will be purchased for local families in need. Family meals are valued at $60.
To donate a dinner or funds to a local family for Thanksgiving, contact either Vons or Albertsons directly or reach out to Veronica Williams at stand4one805@gmail.com
The fundraiser ends Nov. 24.
